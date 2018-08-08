Fergal launched 'Live From Today FM' to celebrate the best live tracks that have been recorded here at the station's studios in Marconi House in Dublin.

Ellie Goulding announced her engagement to her boyfriend Casper Jopling just yesterday. Back 2010 she was in the Today FM studios recording her version of Elton John's 'Your Song'. That Christmas, Ellie's cover of 'Your Song' featured in the John Lewis Christmas advert.

Have a listen to Ellie singing 'Your Song' Live from Today FM: