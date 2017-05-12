Earlier in the week we were chatting about Pamela’s transgender hen – she’s turned from Clare to Clive.......and Susan from LittleHill Animal Rescue was listening and got in touch...

LittleHill are attempting to save over 6,000 caged hens from slaughter and find them new homes.

They are due to be sent to slaughter on the 22nd of May.

These hens are only just over one year old, as is the norm in every commercial egg laying facility – they’re due to be slaughtered.

Susan is BUYING them from the farmer!

They make super pets and are egg laying hens. They do this once a year – you don’t need a massive amount of space for them – many people living in cities and towns have hens. GREAT COMPANIONS

They will travel the length and breadth of Ireland, delivering them to their new homes.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO TAKE SOME HENS - All transport routes and all information is on their Facebook page

Littlehill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary

You'll have fresh eggs everyday AND some new friends!