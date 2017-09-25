Louis Walsh is a unique character in Irish media.

The man responsible for managing artists including Johnny Logan, Westlife, Boyzone and even Girls Aloud, the former altar boy from Mayo has become a major musical success story in his own right. Having recently inked a deal to become lead judge on TV3's upcoming Ireland's Got Talent Show, Louis is also back on X Factor, sitting on the judging panel beside Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne -- and he was in typically sprightly form when he arrived back to Dublin to take part in Songs in the Key of Life.

"I've done X Factor for 13 years -- there was only one year where I wasn't on," Louis said. "That was the year the ratings were down. Simon tried changing things on X Factor and now he's gone back. I've got a three-year deal. It's the best gig in the world."

Although Louis is used to dealing with boy bands, his personal musical taste is a lot more eclectic than his followers might realise. "I know my music and I love my music," he said. "But at home I play different kinds of music than people would think. I've every song from the whole disco period. I think I've got 30,000 songs on my laptop."

Louis Walsh 's Playlist