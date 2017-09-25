Louis Walsh on Songs in the Key of Life
Louis Walsh is a unique character in Irish media.
The man responsible for managing artists including Johnny Logan, Westlife, Boyzone and even Girls Aloud, the former altar boy from Mayo has become a major musical success story in his own right. Having recently inked a deal to become lead judge on TV3's upcoming Ireland's Got Talent Show, Louis is also back on X Factor, sitting on the judging panel beside Nicole Scherzinger, Simon Cowell and Sharon Osbourne -- and he was in typically sprightly form when he arrived back to Dublin to take part in Songs in the Key of Life.
"I've done X Factor for 13 years -- there was only one year where I wasn't on," Louis said. "That was the year the ratings were down. Simon tried changing things on X Factor and now he's gone back. I've got a three-year deal. It's the best gig in the world."
Although Louis is used to dealing with boy bands, his personal musical taste is a lot more eclectic than his followers might realise. "I know my music and I love my music," he said. "But at home I play different kinds of music than people would think. I've every song from the whole disco period. I think I've got 30,000 songs on my laptop."
Listen back to the show in full below.
Louis Walsh's Playlist
1. Phil Lynott 'Old Town'
2.The Royal Showband 'Hucklebuck'
3. Ryan Adams 'Wonderwall'
4. The Beach Boys 'God Only Knows'
5. Glen Campbell 'Wichita Lineman'
6. David Bowie 'Starman'
7. Righteous Brothers 'Unchained Melody'
8. Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood 'Summer Wine'
9. Willie Nelson 'Stardust'
10. Patsy Cline 'Crazy'
11. Dusty Springfield 'I Only Wanna Be With You'