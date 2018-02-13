I received a Snapchat from a listener this morning who is DREADING Valentine's Day tomorrow because she recently became single, after a 5-year relationship.

It's tough enough going through a break-up without all this consumer-driven Valentines sh** being shoved in your face... argh!

She asked me to play something to cheer her up so I chose Travis, Flowers In The Window because it always makes me smile. The listeners of The Early Breakfast also got in touch and so we made the ULTIMATE Make Me Smile Playlist.

Did we leave any out?