The drool-inducing Anthony Joshua joins Graham tonight. It's a win-win for men and women!

Also on the show, Graham will chat to Rachel Weisz, actor Martin Freeman and comedian (and Inbetweeners legend) Greg Davies.

Music is from the brilliant Shawn Mendes.

If streaming is more your thing then you'll be happy with the latest Netflix addition.

Orange Is The New Black: Season 5

If you're an OITNB fan, you'll be pinned to your screen this weekend. Netflix have just released Season 5!

Gogglesprogs - Tonight Channel 4 8pm

This junior version of Gogglebox (UK) is very cute and it returns tonight for a second run. There'll be old faces and new faces and this episode shows the kiddies being subjected to General Election coverage and Grease.

Poldark: Season 3 - Sunday BBC1 9pm

Dubliner Aidan Turner returns to our screens in his leading role as Ross Poldark. Season 3 promises more nudey scenes and a dramatic birth.

And just to make sure you have a really Super(Hero) weekend, here are two stellar movie choices for the weekend.

Iron Man (2008) - Saturday Channel 4 - 8pm

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) - Sunday BBC1 10:30pm