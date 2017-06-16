Mark Wahlberg joined Graham Norton on the couch back in 2013 and had us all watching behind our fingers. He may have had a drink before the show and poor Megan from Dublin took the full brunt of his drunken antics:

Tonight, Mark joins Graham once again and we're hoping he repeats his performance! He's on the couch to talk about Transformers: The Last Knight (in cinemas 22nd June).

Also on the couch: Sienna Miller, Woody Harrelson and Tom Holland will be talking about being Spider-man ahead of his new movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Makes for good Friday night viewing, lads! The bottles are chilling already.