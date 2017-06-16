This Actor Was HAMMERED Last Time He Was On Graham Norton And He's Back Tonight!
Mark Wahlberg joined Graham Norton on the couch back in 2013 and had us all watching behind our fingers. He may have had a drink before the show and poor Megan from Dublin took the full brunt of his drunken antics:
Tonight, Mark joins Graham once again and we're hoping he repeats his performance! He's on the couch to talk about Transformers: The Last Knight (in cinemas 22nd June).
Also on the couch: Sienna Miller, Woody Harrelson and Tom Holland will be talking about being Spider-man ahead of his new movie Spider-man: Homecoming.
Makes for good Friday night viewing, lads! The bottles are chilling already.