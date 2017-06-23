Lads... The Crystal Maze is BACK! Squeeeeeeeeeeeeee

It'll be hosted by The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade and will only feature celebs (We use that term VERY loosely).

Don't miss this chance for a run down memory lane at Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.

Now, who's on G-Norts I hear you ask...

Graham will have Dame Judi Dench on his couch talking about her newest role as Queen Victoria in Victoria and Abdul. He'll also be talking to Steve Carell and Kristin Wiig about Despicable Me 3 (in cinemas 30th June)

Bring on the minions!!!

Finally, if you're looking for a scare over the weekend, The Purge is on Channel 4 at 11:15pm on Saturday.

Better lock your doors while it's on, it'll freak you out!