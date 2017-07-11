"It's hard to describe. It's vague because I'm working with a small team and who knows where we'll end up."

That's Mark Little talking about the latest project he's cooking up. The former RTE Prime Time presenter and Storyful founder has embarked on what sounds like an intriguing new adventure as an entrepreneur, but he's not ready to unveil the details just yet.

Happily, Mark was much more detailed in describing his love of music. Raised in Malahide in north Dublin, Mark's family share a love of music. "I have two uncles who are professional musicians," he said, on the show. Mark still remembers seeing BB King in a jazz club in Copenhagen, and falling in love with northern soul music, as well as indie and punk outfits including The Clash and The Blades.

"Music had to make me want to get up and dance. Or make me feel like there was hope," he described. "I never said it to Paul Cleary of The Blades, but their music made a difference."

Listen back to the show in full below:

Mark Little's Playlist

1. The Jackson Five 'I Want You Back'

2. The Clash 'Rudi Can't Fail'

3. The Blades 'Young, Gifted and Black' (live)

4. Nina Simone 'To Love Somebody'

5. The Beastie Boys 'Sure Shot'

6. Sufjan Stevens 'Chicago'

7. U2 'Original of the Species'

8. Red Hot Chili Peppers 'Under the Bridge'

9. The Smiths 'There is a Light that Never Goes Out'

10. Calexico 'Alone Again or'