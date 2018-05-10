Massive Gooey Chocolate Spill Shuts Down Motorway
This is as Willy Wonka as a chocolate spill on a motorway can get.
A truck overturned on a Polish motorway yesterday and it's contents, 12 tonnes of liquid milk chocolate, poured out on to the road.
The delicious mess caused delays for hours however the only injury reported was the driver's broken arm.
