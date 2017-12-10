Eamonn Cunningham joined Conall on the Sunday Business Show this week to talk about his successful Sligo Menswear shop EJ Menswear.

While some may know EJ Menswear for it's top quality clothing and fashion, others may know it for their quirky marketing techniques!

To promote his business Eamonn has done everything from dressing as Conor McGregor, who later visited the shop, to jumping through paper walls and even dressing as William Wallace and riding a horse down the streets of Sligo.

Eamonn told Conall about the value of going viral, saying that his videos were fun to make and seen by thousands.

He also believes in community, keeping in touch with his customers in whatever way he can. Many past customers and people from the Sligo area got in touch with the Sunday Business Show to express their support for the business.

To find out more about Eamonn and EJ Mensware listen back to the podcast and check them out online via the following link: https://www.ejmenswear.com/