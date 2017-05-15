Oh Fair City, what are you thinking?

Katy O’Brien failed to escape Ciaran’s clutches last night and viewers were pissed off.

Katy has been held captive for 12 months now and fans of the show are over the drawn-out storyline.

One fan has even decided to take action, by putting on a free bus from Mayo to Dublin to free Katy.

Maria Corduff posted the tongue-in-cheek on Corduff Travel's Facebook page last night and it has already been liked over 6,000 times, with people tagging their mates saying this is now more important than anything else.

#FreeKaty lads, for the love of God please free Katy so we can all move on!