McDonald's UK have revealed one of the biggest life hacks ever.

The restaurant tweeted last night to show customers that they can use the burger box as a holder for the whole meal.

If you place your chips in the opposite side of the box to the burger, a gap appears between the two appears, which you can put your straw in, creating a giant plate.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Carry your whole meal in one hand with this hack we spotted 👀 Who else is giving this a try? <a href="https://t.co/6gtcoA7Gwt">pic.twitter.com/6gtcoA7Gwt</a></p>— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) <a href="https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1081976944088862720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2019</a></blockquote>

MIND = BLOWN