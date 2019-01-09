McDonald's Reveal Big Mc Hack
McDonald's UK have revealed one of the biggest life hacks ever.
The restaurant tweeted last night to show customers that they can use the burger box as a holder for the whole meal.
If you place your chips in the opposite side of the box to the burger, a gap appears between the two appears, which you can put your straw in, creating a giant plate.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Carry your whole meal in one hand with this hack we spotted 👀 Who else is giving this a try? <a href="https://t.co/6gtcoA7Gwt">pic.twitter.com/6gtcoA7Gwt</a></p>— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) <a href="https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1081976944088862720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2019</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
MIND = BLOWN