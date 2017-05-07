Medimee is a brand new and very smart app and business, which could make that difference which saves your life in an emergency.

Bernard Nolan, the founder of the Medimee was on this week's Sunday Business Show. He told Conall how the app is the most convenient way to access, upload and store all of your emergency information including Medications, Allergies, Illnesses & Conditions in one place for quick and easy reference whenever needed.

Want to know more about @MediMeeapp on the show this morning? Bernard Nolan shows us the product here!! #teamsbs pic.twitter.com/eTWOYNRf8b — Sunday Business Show (@SBSTodayfm) May 7, 2017

Bernard says that he has recently been showcasing his product and ideas at the EMS Gathering event in Cork and the emergency response teams and defense forces thought this was something that would be highly beneficial in helping them in their work.

To find out more listen back to the podcast and check out their website on https://medimeeapp.com/