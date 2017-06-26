The Voice Kids UK might be the cutest show to hit our screens so far this year, and the young Irish contestants who have been singing their hearts out have really been knocking it out of the park.

This weekend was no different, with 12 year old Devon Browne from Dublin stealing the show on Saturday night.

Devon sang the sweetest version of Story Of My Life, with his family watching him, bursting with pride, backstage.

Devon's little smile the moment Pixie Lott pushes her button and swings around in her chair captured our hearts and people were delighted for him when he made it through to the next round.

Good man Devon!