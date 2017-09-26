Hilary Gough is a night nurse from Clare and, in our opinion, she is a real life superhero.

Hilary's job is to go into people’s homes towards the end of their journey with cancer and stay with them throughout the night.

Night nurses do a small bit of respite but usually it’s end of life care.

Hilary says, 'Each case is different, every patient is an individual. My youngest patient was just under 6 weeks when he died and my oldest patient was almost 100 years old.

'I have often cried in a house, but that's okay too. There is no shame in tears and everyone is worth shedding a tear for. It doesn't really matter what age the patient is, for every family it is their own personal tragedy.

'The cases I struggle with most are young mothers who have to leave their children behind, I just couldn't imagine leaving my crew behind me. My 5th child was born in 2006, leaving behind a 10 year old is beyond my comprehension.

'The requirement is different in each home, sometimes we are alone all night with a sleeping patient, another night may be spent with someone who needs to talk and ask questions about death and dying and in some houses we are surrounded by people all night.

'Whatever way the night shift works out, it is good to go home to my bed, knowing I have made some difference to my patient and their family.

'Every house we go into it’s their personal tragedy, it’s a real privilege to be in people’s homes at this time in their lives.'

There are approximately 200 night nurses working around they country and they meet around 97 per cent of the requests that come in to them

You can also text DARE TO 50300 to donate €4.00

Text costs €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.25. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.

You can listen to Dermot & Dave's full chat with Hilary below: