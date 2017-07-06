Meet The Golden Retriever Art Critic
Artist Julia Powell adopted her gorgeous Golden retriever when she was only seven weeks old.
She soon found however, that she was no ordinary mutt. The brilliantly named "Ella Fitzgerald" spent less time chasing her tail and more time gazing at her paintings.
According to Julia, her canine critic will sit for sustained periods just gazing into her pieces and waterscapes are her favourite!
We demand to see her on the next series of Sky's Portrait Artist Of The Year!
Julia posts pics and videos on Instagram of Ella staring at her creations.
(The artist has a pooper-scooper ready if Ella REALLY doesn't like a painting)
Is anything funnier than a dog with a hat? Ella was looking intently at this one so I snuck inside and got a hat and put it on her and I could NOT believe she didn't immediately try to take it off. After like thirty seconds after looking at me like "I'm a serious art critic why did you put this silly hat on me" she tilted her head, the hat fell off, and she nobly walked off. I was dying. #oilpainting #impressionism #landscapepainting #abstractart #abstractart #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #contemporarypainting #modernart #fineart #art🎨 #art #painting #goldenpuppy #goldenretriever #goldensofinstagram #goldenretrieversofinstagram
Sometimes she throws the glasses on just to really get a close-up:
Is she LAUGHING? A few seconds into this after concentrating deeply she acts like she suddenly "gets" the painting. Meant to post this last week but didn't want to overwhelm with Ella videos. #oilpainting #fineart #contemporaryart #contemporaryartist #contemporarypainting #goldenretriever #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #goldenpuppy #artcritic #funnyvideos #funnyface #funny
