Artist Julia Powell adopted her gorgeous Golden retriever when she was only seven weeks old.

She soon found however, that she was no ordinary mutt. The brilliantly named "Ella Fitzgerald" spent less time chasing her tail and more time gazing at her paintings.

According to Julia, her canine critic will sit for sustained periods just gazing into her pieces and waterscapes are her favourite!

We demand to see her on the next series of Sky's Portrait Artist Of The Year!

Julia posts pics and videos on Instagram of Ella staring at her creations.

(The artist has a pooper-scooper ready if Ella REALLY doesn't like a painting)

Sometimes she throws the glasses on just to really get a close-up: