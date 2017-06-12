An Irish teenager from Clare stole the show on The Voice Kids UK over the weekend.

Adam Maloney has now been tipped as a firm favorite to win The Voice UK spinoff series.

The 14 year old singer performed James TW's 'When You Love Someone' and two of the three judges chairs whipped around faster than you could shout UP THE IRISH!

The sweetest part was when the camera would pan to his supportive family waiting in the wings, prod=udly mouthing all the words as Adam played his heart out.