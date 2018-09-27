Michael D Is On Instagram!
You can now keep up with Miggeldy on his Presidential Campaign!
Stay up to date on his pursuit for #Aras18 and see what he's up to on the road.
Thank you to all of you who have joined our campaign to date! It’s you - and thousands of like-minded people across the country – who will power this campaign, and help to re-elect Michael D as President of Ireland. If you haven’t already, add your name to our mailing list - link in bio. We’re launching our campaign later today, stay here for more updates! #aras18 #michaeldforpresident [Image description: President Michael D Higgins hugging a man. He is in a navy suit, and smiling. There is a crowd of people around, out of focus]
Follow Michael D here!
Hopefully his pooches Bród and Síoda will be making appearances soon!