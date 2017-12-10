Since its release in 2009 the computer game Minecraft has become a global sensation, selling over 122 Million copies worldwide.

The computer game allows users to build almost anything they can imagine using different kinds of 3D blocks within a large world of varying terrains and habitats to explore.

Mum of three Lisa O’Brien ran her first “MineVention” event in Galway in December 2014. 1,500 tickets for the event sold out in just nine hours, since then she has run an additional 20 MineVention events and workshops attended by over 35,000 people.

This year Lisa held a MineVention event at the RDS in Dublin which was attended by over 6,500 people.

The event was also attended by the CEO of gaming giants Mojang, who along with Microsoft have named MineVention an official events partner for Minecraft community events.

Lisa's company is one of only three companies worldwide to be certified as an official Minecraft community events partner. This allows the company to display official Minecraft graphics at our future events.

While speaking to Conall Lisa told him that she was over the moon to receive this certification and has a number of events planned for 2018 both in Ireland, Northern Ireland and the U.K.

Tickets for the next MineVention taking place in Dublin’s RDS on 14th and 15th April are already available starting from €15 on their website http://minevention.co.uk/