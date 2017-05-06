Welcome to the first ever 'Today F-EM' podcast, where we take things off FM and introduce you to some of the women working on the station!

To kick it all off, we decided to chat about something that some 35,000 will be doing in the coming weeks, the VHI Women's Mini Marathon.

Weekend Breakfast presenter Alison Curtis spoke to Today FM Newsroom's Susan Keogh, Weekend Producer Eimear Shannon and Marketing Manager Roísin Reilly about their own reasons for taking part, how the training (if any!) is going and their own mini moments whether it was crossing the finish line, meeting people along the way or celebrating a birthday during the route.

We'll see you at the start line on June 5th and stay tuned for the next edition of Today F-EM.