Mike Webster, Founder and CEO of Mobacar joined Conall on the Sunday Business Show this week.

Mobacar are a 3 year old Kerry startup, which uses advanced mobility technology and artificial intelligence to gain a deep understanding of customers, predict their specific mobility needs and fulfill this through our global ground transportation network in real time.

Mobacar are the only company doing what they do. Their clients include the World’s largest GDS, Car Rental Brands, Airlines, OTA and Travel Platforms.

They have experienced enormous growth since their inception in 2014 and closed major funding rounds, with the latest deal of Travelport partnership under their belt which allows global expansion, it seems there is no stopping Mike Webster and the team.

Despite being a company dealing with serious technology, Mike told Conall that instead of moving over to Silicon Valley he has remained in Kerry in, what he called the "Silicon Glen".

To find out more about Mobacar check out their website on http://www.mobacar.com/ and listen to the podcast below.