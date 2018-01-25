"Sacre bleu!" *insert beret and baguette emojis and shrug shoulders while smoking on a Gitane*

Moon Safari by Air is 20 years old this month.

Air were the French electronic duo Nicolas Godin and Jean Benoit-Dunckel.

Their debut album has to date sold more than three million copies worldwide and when it was released in 1998 it was the coolest CD to have in your collection and the coolest poster on your wall! So cosmopolitan and French!

‘Sexy Boy’ was also used in 10 Things I Hate About You.

Which is just another one of the reasons why we love it so much!

It also had this cracker:

The songs oozed cool from your speakers.

Like a Parisian meditation they could transport you to a beach or send you floating into Air:

It's an impossibly addictive album that still stands up today: