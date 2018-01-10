Okay, so he hasn't been confirmed, but what a legend.

Jevanni Letford, a music journalist and DJ on Reprezent radio, handed his card over as Harry and fiancée Meghan visited the studios in Brixton, London.

Suddenly Jevanni had a light-bulb moment.

He handed Prince Harry his business card and blew up the Internet with his cheeky gesture.

His cheeky act of amazingness has gone viral with over 250,000 views, and he’s admitted that he’s going to need an agent to deal with all the extra bookings he’s received since the video.

They look chuffed!

And no wonder, just check out his business card!

I got your card. You can come DJ for me if Megs and Harry turn you down! pic.twitter.com/MVNFuD4G5p — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 9, 2018

Muireann asked him for his Top Three tracks that he'd love to play and this is what he reckons will get the Royal rumps ripping up the dancefloor:

1. Montell Jordan -'This is How We Do It'

2. Fresh Prince of Bel Air Song

3. Bewitched!'C'est La Vie'

Harry and Megs better get shin pads for the Jig bit #ShatteredAnkles