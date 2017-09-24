Niamh Fitzpatrick has some advice for a listener whose life long issues with her mother have been brought to surface after her father suffered a stroke.

This morning, psychologist and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio to chat through an issue sent into problem@todayfm.com from a women who is struggling to come to terms with the difficult relationship she has with her mother.

I am writing to you today as I feel I am drowning. I am a happily married 48-year-old woman with three teenage children. My reason for feeling as I do is my relationship with my 75-year-old mother. In 2016 my Dad had a stroke. He is recovering at home (he lives with my mother) and he receives home help four times a day. His speech is gone and he is mobile with the support of a walking stick. My mother and father did not upon reflection, have a happy marriage. My mother always felt she could have 'done better’. This was mentioned to me a lot while growing up. There was no respect given by her to Dad. He accepted this; on occasion he did react, but very seldom. Mother was caring; I was fed and watered. Sent to school. But I did suffer from emotional and on occasion, physical abuse from her. Statements like:



'You need me more than I need you'

'Why have you no confidence? '

'I'm doing without because of you and your brothers'



I am the eldest of 4 and the only girl. Since Dad had the stroke the emotional abuse has taken a whole new level. The day my Dad had the stoke one of the first things she said was 'my life is going to change’. To me she seemed more concerned about her needs rather than his. This was more evident as time went on. I am trying to support her with my Dad, I work part time with special needs children and have a busy house with my own children, my eldest son has high functioning ASD (autistic spectrum disorder) and he needs support too. I am also supporting my brother who is suffering with depression, he says because of the abuse mother has given him over the years.

My mother’s emotional abuse is now taking its toll on me at the moment. I keep hearing her awful words in my head. During the night, driving, doing chores. I try to be positive and practice gratitude, but I worry about me as a mother to my children. I think I'm doing ok. Please help. Thanks for listening.





Niamh had this advice:

It is not surprising that you feel like you are drowning. You are treading water with a myriad of people hanging out of you, not to mention the weight of years of ongoing cruelty from your mother leaning heavily on your head. To have a happy marriage, three children, and be supporting your eldest child and your brother, as well as your father, along with working part time, it is clear that you are strong, emotionally capable and resilient. However even those with such characteristics need support at times and this is one of those times; how you feel is entirely normal for what you are going through and we need to get you a life-belt.

In the book called “Difficult Mothers: Understanding and Overcoming Their Power” Terri Apter quotes psychologist called Bruno Bettleheim, who said that most things are bearable if we can make sense of them. I think that your mother’s voice is going around in your head because you have not yet made sense of it and some part of you is trying to do just that. Often a child of a difficult mother will spend time trying to understand why she behaves the way she does, but without guidance, being so close to it, and having no other frame of reference, it can be difficult to be accurate in this. The truth is that your mother is angry and narcissistic and that has nothing to do with you. Like a storm that rages you just happen to have been caught up in her path.

Thinking of our accents, we are shaped linguistically by where we are location wise and by what we hear around us. Emotionally it is similar, we are shaped by our emotional environment. You had an angry, critical, self-centred, deeply unhappy woman dictate the climate in your world growing up, and now that you are around the family home again as you help your Dad, this puts you back in the eye of the storm. Perhaps in many ways back in that dynamic of being a child in that home.

But you are no longer a child; you are a grown woman who is successful in her relationship, who has raised her own family, who holds down a demanding job, who supports her sibling in his time of need – you are not that child anymore and you do not have to take this from her anymore. Just because she is your mother, just because she is 75 years old, just because your Dad needs help – none of these things make it ok for her to continue to speak to you as she does. Terri Apter suggests that an aim with such a mother is to get to the place where you can say:

“I find your coldness and condemnation unpleasant, but these will not change who I am nor will they destroy me. I can now see them for what they are. I will maintain a relationship with you, but I will not comply with the terms of the dilemma you try to impose”. (The dilemma of a difficult mother is essentially ‘meet my demands whatever the cost to yourself or suffer coldness and condemnation”).

The key here is that the aim is not to resolve things between you and your mother, but to resolve things between you and the habits of thought that you have about yourself as shaped by your mother.

To this end, I would like you to seek some professional guidance to help you understand her behaviors, as this will set you up to be able to distance from them and to move towards a place where they cease to have the impact on you that they currently do. I suggest that you contact psychoanalyst Dr Ray O’Neill – machna.ie – as he is excellent when it comes to this sort of work. Works from Dublin /Cork.

I also suggest that you talk to your husband and tell him that you will be getting some professional support to guide you through this challenging time, but say that if he can step in around you now it would help. Your marriage is a happy one, but you are the eldest child and probably used to doing it all yourself. Let him support you now, it will be comforting. Perhaps he can support by listening, by coming to your parents’ house when you go over there, or by taking on a bit more of the load with the children. But talk to him and let him in and let that happy marriage shelter you for a bit.

In terms of your fears for yourself as a mother to your own children, consider Apter’s distinguishing feature between a difficult mother and a good-enough mother. She talks about the ability of the good-enough mother to see things from another person’s perspective, vs the mental rigidity in holding on to her own perspective from the difficult mother. You clearly have and utilise the capacity to be mentally agile and to reflect, consider, moderate – your mother doesn’t. She has steadfastly held the same position for years and you and she could not be more un-alike in this regard.

So, let go of that fear, you are a good-enough mother and that is all you need to be. Don’t stack problems by over-thinking this. Over-thinking mixes anticipation, fear, emotion and imagination and it doesn’t add anything useful to a situation. So, let that worry go and just deal with what is factually in front of you. You can address this more usefully in therapy anyway.

Niamh will be back next week, but if you'd like to get in touch with her anonymously to the show, contact problem@todayfm.com.