You may not have known it but is week is "National Stop Snoring Week".

The occasion is an annual event promoting general awareness that nobody need suffer as a result of snoring: it is a condition that can be treated.

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Team SBS favorite and former AIB start up Academy winner from 2016, Martin O`Connell was back with his business Nasal Medical.

The product to helps stop snoring was previously test by Sunday Business Presenter Conall O'Morain himself who declared it a success.

This time Martin also revealed an addition to the Nasal Medical range including an Allergy Nasal filter...perfect for hay-fever season and a sports aid and the continued success and feedback he is receiving to date on the product.

To find out more about the products or to get in touch with Nasal Medical, check out their website via the following link: http://nasalmedical.com/