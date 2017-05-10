Details have been released about 13 Reason Why following Selena Gomez' announcement on Sunday that the show will be returning for a second season.

Despite much controversy around the series, which deals with topics such as teen suicide and sexual assault Netflix renewed the season, which is one of the most talked about of the year so far. The streaming giant said they felt Hannah Baker's story was still not finished.

Last night, showrunner Bryan Yorkey teased details of storylines for the next set of episodes.

According to Brian, the next season will not focus on tapes or be narrated by Hannah Baker.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly he added “When people intimate that Jessica’s story is done, I find that a horrific thought because Jessica is just beginning the process of recovering from her rape, and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice,” he revealed.

Following his interview Netflix released five bullet points about the new season.