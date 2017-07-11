Netflix Reveals 'Stranger Things 2' Release Date
'Some doors can't be closed.'
Stranger Things fans will be happy with the news that the hit show will be returning to our screens this October.
Netflix also shared a short clip for season two which kicks off on October 27.
Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017
So that's October's binge watching taken care of then!
Some doors can't be closed. @Stranger_Things season 2. October 27. pic.twitter.com/8Ewfyy4lcA— Netflix US (@netflix) July 11, 2017