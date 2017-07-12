An ad for FemFresh in the UK has been banned for objectifying women.

The campaign has been running since March on a number of TV stations and sees women dancing around the place in their underwear.

The Advertising Standards Authority said 17 viewers complained that the ad portrayed women in an overly sexualised way.

Church & Dwight UK, which owns the brand, said the ad was aimed at a "target audience of women aged 18 to 34".

