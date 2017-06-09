One Direction are on hiatus but the Niall Horan is still flying the Irish flag with the release of his new single 'Slow Hands.'

And there's no denying that the Mullingar superstar's latest release is a serious TUNE!

Speaking exclusively to Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy, Niall confirmed that a One Direction reunion was very much on the cards, however considering the group have only been on a break for the past year and a half the singer says they are in no rush to get back on stage as a foursome.

Niall also revealed that he has a bank of material ready to record and is more than likely going to collaborate with other artists on future releases.

The One Direction star counts Katy Perry, Conor McGregor and Ariana Grande as mates, but says he has the best sessions with Robbie Keane, who he considers an older brother.

The pair are known for skipping nightclubbing to belt out trad songs into the small hours of the morning instead.

You can take the boy out of Mullingar, but you can't take Mullingar out of the boy!

