This morning, psychologist and our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio to chat through an issue sent into problem@todayfm.com, by a women struggling to decide if moving to America to be with her boyfriend is the right decision.

"My boyfriend and I are 29 and 27 and have spent 18 months in a long-distance relationship, we’re together almost four years. We agree it’s becoming too much and it’s time to decide what we are going to do. I had originally moved to New York on a one year visa, I met my boyfriend and was then sponsored by my job and got a three-year work visa. I stayed in the U.S. where our relationship grew and I fell madly in love with him. I have never met someone so fun, caring and loving. Our personalities compliment each other so well and he is simply my best friend. But after two and a half years I made the difficult decision to return home because my job had become very mundane with no prospect of growth, and because I was confused on whether I really wanted to live in America forever. I missed my family a lot and illness/death while I was away made me reflect on whether I really wanted to be so far from home. My boyfriend is Irish-American and has dual citizenship, but he won’t move to Ireland as he is in his dream job and couldn’t get that job easily in Ireland, whereas my line of work is much easier to find anywhere. Since moving home I have focused on my career and am now self-employed and I am much happier. If I were to move back to New York I would continue this work and I’ve great connections who would help me set up, but I love Ireland and if given the choice I would choose to stay here. I do love New York and it does feel like my second home, but I still struggle with the idea of living in New York forever. I am a home bird at heart and fear being away from my parents as they get older.

So, our most feasible options are - break-up and move on in separate lives or get married and apply for a Green Card. If there were an option for a self-employed visa I would move there tomorrow. I'm sure I will regret letting my boyfriend go, I can’t imagine the heartache of losing him from my life. But if we get married I am not only making a serious commitment to him, but to America. I’m not thrilled that we will be using marriage for a motive and not purely for love, but I absolutely do want to be with him for the rest of my life, we did see marriage in our future anyway and we both share the same values and want a family in the future. However, I fear I’m going to miss home so much that I will resent him for being the reason I moved there. How do you measure the love and safety of your home country where you are always near family, against the love of the man you wish to spend your life with? Is it enough to be in love and be together when you must stay in a country you are unsure you want to stay in long-term? Breaking up is in some ways the easy option but I don’t want to live without him. In my heart I want to be strong and move there but how do I deal with my fears and take the leap to make a decision? Normally I consider myself good at following my gut but I can't get a clear gut feeling."

Niamh had this advice

This is not about telling you what to do, but about helping you with some strategies to better figure it out yourself, as there is no right or wrong answer, this is about helping you tease it out more.

One of those two choices you mention is not an option. Getting married in order to get a visa is not a good idea legally or emotionally, you can get into hot water on both counts. You are not ready to marry this man now, so take that off the table as an option.

Regarding how to measure the love and safety of your home country where you are always near family against the love of the man you wish to spend your life with, these questions will help sift through what is most important if you cannot have the two:

Which would be the biggest regret for you - walking away from this man or being away from your parents as they get older and perhaps being away from home when they pass on? Which would you struggle to get over?

How would you feel if your boyfriend said that it was time to call it a day as this was too complicated? Would you be predominantly disappointed or relieved?

Without thinking too much, looking two years down the road, what sort of life do you see yourself having? Describe it.

Regarding wondering if it is enough to be in love and be together when you must stay in a country you are unsure you want to stay in long-term, relationships are about two individuals coming together to share their lives. So, you need to be happy with the life you are living yourself first and the relationship then adds to that. I wonder if it had been enough to be in love and be together, then you would not have made the difficult decision to go home after two and a half years. Didn’t you need something else? A fulfilling career, proximity to your loved ones? Being in love and being together is part of it, but alone it is not enough because you are then only part of the couple and not ok as an individual.

You ask how you can deal with your fears and take the leap to make a decision:

Recognise that most decisions can be reversed if need be.

Acknowledge that there is no right or wrong on this, just paths to be followed to see where they take you.

Do your research – ensure that you explore all avenues with regard to being self-employed in NYC. If you could legally work in your current field in New York you would jump at the chance. This feels like your preferred option, but if it is not an actual option then stop chasing it, find out for sure however.

Understand that you are currently only looking at the polar ends of the spectrum – but what is in the middle? Could you both move to another country with more relaxed visa laws for example? Could your boyfriend do his dream job for a while in NYC but then move to Ireland for a bit with you and do a less than ideal job for a time, then revisit the issue of marriage?

Have you actually had a conversation with your boyfriend about location options for the future if you were to get married (when you wanted to, not when you needed to)? For example, is he set on living in NYC and will never budge from this? Or is he willing to compromise somewhere when it comes to location? Is this ok with you if he is not willing to ever budge on location preference? Are you doing all the compromise in this case?

If you were able to work in New York, could you look at ways to feel more connected with home, get home more, have family visit more etc?

What you are doing with all these questions is walking through the issues in more detail, looking at it all from different perspectives and breaking it all down so that what truly matters to you becomes clearer, this clarity will help you to make a decision. For me the most important of all this advice is that decisions are reversible – if you try one option and it doesn’t work out there are changes that can be made.