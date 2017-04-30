This morning, our resident Agony Aunt, psychologist Niamh Fitzpatrick was live in studio with Neil to discuss an issue which had been sent in to problem@todayfm.com.

Dear Neil and Niamh,

I postponed my wedding for the second time a few weeks ago due to the stress of my mam and my fiancé not agreeing on the venue. We found a venue and thought it would be lovely but my mother said she wouldn't be able to travel there - she has some health problems including anxiety and she does not want to be tied to a day to travel. My fiancé will not budge on a venue change and my mother will only go to a wedding near to where we live and I am stuck in the middle. Also, we started going to counselling a few weeks before this due to him saying that he doesn't fancy me anymore but he still wants to stay together. There hasn’t been anything physical between us for a long time and the counsellor advised us to postpone the wedding until we sort ourselves out. She is right I know, so the wedding is postponed. I can’t see a venue being agreed on. I was really looking forward to getting married but don't think it can happen now. Also, a few days ago he called me names, he’s a fan of criticising me but he thinks I'm just too sensitive. I don't like being called ‘old’ or ‘scared’. I don't know what to do. We are five years together and I'm 37, he is 30. Sorry, it's a lot to take in, there is a lot going on I know. Thanks for listening.

Niamh has this advice for our listener, or any listener going through similar issues:

You have been looking forward to getting married, but getting married and being married are two different things and your main focus needs to be on the being married part. Getting married is one day, being married is every day. A man who isn’t attracted to you anymore and who criticises you, calls you names and puts you down isn’t who you want to be spending every day with. Add time, life’s challenges and maybe children into this mix and you create a perfect storm for an unhappy life for you all.

Rather than relationship therapy, I would like you to make an appointment to see a professional who will help you on an individual basis. When you do some work on self-acceptance and self-confidence you will feel truly comfortable in your own skin and you will see yourself and the world in a different way. This will allow you to better handle people like your fiancé by asking more from them than what you are currently getting. This quote summarises well what I am talking about: “I am selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can’t handle me at my worst then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best” (Marilyn Monroe).

When you feel more robust in your feelings about yourself then sometimes you will ask more from those around you and other times you will walk away. You will know when to do each option. Go to The Psychological Society of Ireland's website for a list of psychologists in your area, go to this website for cognitive behavioural therapists or ask your GP as they often have details of professionals in the area.

In terms of what to do regarding the relationship, that will become clear once you begin to get some individual help. Reading your email, we see a dynamic that does not sound healthy or useful, but that is easy to see when we are standing farther back. So, pause any talk of weddings or marriage and give yourself permission to explore things with the guidance of a professional and you will know then what is right for you with regard to this relationship.

Regarding your mother, one of her health problems is anxiety and this can be so debilitating. It brings avoidance and isolation in its wake. However, anxiety can respond very well to intervention, so when you have put your own oxygen mask on and are feeling more solid in yourself see if your mother would be interested in getting some help with this. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is a very effective intervention when it comes to anxiety and many people are freed from the chains of this condition after they have developed skills in this area. It is about learning that anxiety is a normal, natural state, one that is designed to help us. However, inadvertently we can generate it when it is not needed and we can get stuck in a cycle of behaviours and thinking where we maintain the anxious state. So, consider seeing if she would like to seek help with this after you have received help yourself.

