The past few years have witnessed a huge surge in the quality of Irish films -- movies including Sing Street, Room, Viva, Brooklyn and The Young Offenders have all convinced Irish audiences that they need to go see them in cinema.

To their number, you can add The Drummer and The Keeper, a beautiful new film about a friendship that springs up between an autistic teenager and a young musician suffering from bipolar disorder. The director and writer behind the film is Nick Kelly, a man who was on firm ground with his choice of subject matter.

When he arrived in to pick the music for Songs in the Key of Life, Nick spoke about the process of making the film. "I felt I know both those worlds well," he said. "I have a child on the autism spectrum, so it's a world I've spent a lot of time in, and I've been in rock and roll a long time."

In the 1980s and 1990s, Nick released two albums as part of the much-loved Dublin band The Fat Lady Sings, before going on to record as a solo artist and under the monicker Alien Envoy. "I think we were the wrong band at the wrong time," he said of The Fat Lady Sings, who released several hit singles including 'Arc Light' and 'Twist' ."We were very songs-based, when it was all Madchester or Seattle."

Now a successful adverts copywriter, in addition to his work in direction, Nick was responsible for writing the 2005 Guinness advert in which a young Michael Fassbender swims the Atlantic. "Not a tough casting decision, in fairness," he said.

Now Nick splits his time between the film and advertising worlds -- not neglecting his love of songwriting either. "Even though I'm not completely equipped to be a pop star, I think I'll always make music," he said.

Listen to his song choices and the show in full below: