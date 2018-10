At the CalJam music festival over the weekend in California, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselik reunited to sing some of Nirvana's biggest songs.

Joan Jett stepped in on lead vocals and they performed tracks like 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', 'All Apologies' and 'Breed'.

John McCauley from Deer Tick performed the other half of the set and you can watch the full performance here: