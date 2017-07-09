While he may still at the young age of 22, Jack Parsons has already co-founded a successful the Irish Startup, O`Kale Krisps.

The company was the winner of University College Dublin’s 2017 Start-Up Programme for Students.

The product which the company has developed is a low-calorie, highly nutritious and air-dried kale crisps, a healthy snack alternative for when people are on the go.

Jack brought the snacks along with him and Conall was pretty impressed. They are currently on sale in three flavours (original, spicy chilli and cheesy) and in 28 stores across Ireland.

https://www.okalekrisps.com/