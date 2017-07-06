This morning, we were talking about things you just cannot throw away. Old teddies, t-shirts, cassettes...your SKINNY WARDROBE! Everyone has something they just cannot bear to bin.

Included in mine are my beloved soccer jerseys from the 90’s – full Liverpool kits, mostly with “Redknapp” on the back. And – this old cardi I bought in the nana section of Modern in Cork around 13 years ago. It’s a comfortable old blanket-friend and I will never throw it away.

“Paula I've had a pillow for as long as I can remember. It's a bit tattered but I can't get rid of it. That's 20+ years of quality pillowage right there” – ew!

“I have a red tartan Guinness baseball cap I got from my bar man days in my late teens. Love it and still going strong 22 years later!” - Richie

“I have a pair of Winstanley shoes that I bought in 1985. I wear them to every wedding. I could have bought 10 pairs of new shoes since, but they’re so comfy and still look new when polished Colm'

“I still have Brown Bear, the teddy I’ve had since I was a baby. He's really in bad shape. His eyes melted when my parents put him in the dryer but I can't bring myself to get rid of him.”

“We have the same set of tools handed down for generations with bits added for hand-working at wooden boats and we’re here 400 years” - Red Winkle

“I have t-shirts from when i was in Australia 20 years ago” – Gilesym via Snapchat

“Paula, I'm 28 and have a pair of Dunlop shorts that I bought in Penneys in 6th class! I refuse to get rid of them! Even though my mother tries get rid of them every time I am home!” - Emma

“I have a red Adidas fleece that my mother gave me for Christmas 1998. She had cancer at the time and died 10 months later. It's threadbare and stained, but I still wear it.

I had an ex who hated it and threatened to dump it. Told her she'd follow it if she did.” - Elmo in Castlebar

“I have a hurley for the last 15 years. I’ve been playing Junior B for all that time and it still never broke. Must be indestructible!”

“That lad with the hurley - is he sitting on the bench year on year by any chance?!”

“Paula, I built up a huge music tape collection in the 80's and 90's including loads of mix tapes I made and I just can't get rid of them.”

“Hi, I still have my London marathon t shirt from 2002, every time I do a clear-out it finds its way back into my wardrobe” - Mike

“Hi Paula, I have a small teddy I was given when I was a day old, 32 and a half years ago. My 1 year old daughter is eyeing him up now. One word for her.... MINE!” – Frances

“My record player and old records. My first record was True Blue by Madonna in1984 and if they go I go, I have told herself.”

“I have a hape of old Batman toys and figures I had when I was a child, and instead of throwing them away I buy more of and collect them now. And have them on display in my room that I call the Bat Corner. I will never ever get rid of them'

“13 Years ago, when our little Daughter Emily, was born, my Mother gave me a little parcel. It was my Baby Blanket!! Slightly less coloured than when I first had it. By the way, I'm 49. Great show.” – Brean, Co Clare.

“Hey Paula. My grandmother used to knit all my jumpers all them years ago, she knitted one with the ends from all the balls she had left over, so many different colours. I kept it and 45 years later it is still on the go! I wore it for years, then my son wore it around the house and he is gonna keep it until he has kids of his own to pass it on. True story!” - Pat in Cork

“Bought a t-shirt in Israel about 40 years ago still have it and wear it now and again. It’s covered in coke cans” - Theresa Wexford

“Hi, my husband has a ressing gown since he was 21 – he’s now 57!”

“Hi ya. I’ve a pillow since I was about 10. I’m 33 now and I’ve worked all over the world. So the pillow has come to Australia New Zealand, North Africa, Middle east and across Europe and South East Asia with me. I can't sleep without it and it drives my other half crazy. I’ll never give it up!” - Barney

“Hi Paula I have a jean jacket with tiger on the back that I got in the 80's from Carnaby street London. I'm 48 now!” - Lloyd from England living in Cavan

“Paula I got this tight top in the wardrobe which I refused to wear or dump until I get ripped. 15 years later and I'm still overweight!”

“Hi Paula, a jumper my mum knit for my dad (gone now) it must by 50+ years old and when it was 37 years old they were on the dart and the sun was shining on one the sleeves and she spotted a mistake and next day ripped the sleeve and knit it again and put it all together again!”

“Hi Paula, I keep all my children's birthday cards, communion cards etc and I have no idea why, they're all put in a box in the attic, I just can't seem to part with them.” - Sue, Dublin

Old rugby jerseys for my time in oz, all faded, battered, torn and demoted to farm wear but I still keep/wear them 😀 — Joe O'Neill (@stratfordno1) July 6, 2017