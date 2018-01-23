Regular listener Mick got in touch this morning, wondering if anyone had a cure for a stye in his eye. Poor aul Mick – a stye in the eye and no sleep because of their new baby (welcome to the world, Harry!)

“Paula, I was told to rub a widow’s wedding ring on it. Think I’ll stick to the eye drops! I'm knackered....apparently new babies don't sleep all night...I forgot!” - Mick in Dundalk

Well, some of the remedies suggested were great! And some were made-up and bonkers.

Anyway, whatever ails you today, here is how we can help you fix it... kinda.

Hi there @sweetpmac if you rub used cold tea bags on a sty it helps with the itch and dryness — Eddie Cooke (@eddiecooke) January 23, 2018

“Sty remedy: Run the tip of a black cat's tail over the sty!”

Morning @sweetpmac , we used to use dock leafs to heal nettle stings . You used to cut the stem of the dock leaf and rub it on the area that got stung and it took away the pain. — corrie (@corrinteis) January 23, 2018

“I found the best remedy for a stye is to get the scarf of an old gypsy woman, dip it in sugar free custard and apply gently for an hour.”

“Gargle salt water for a sore throat.”

“Paula, honey can be just as effective at reducing the frequency and severity of a cough”

“Achy muscles? Mix 1 Tablespoon of horseradish in 1 cup of olive oil. Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes, then apply it as a massage oil. Relief!”

“Get rid of unsightly toenail fungus by soaking your toes in Listerine mouthwash. The powerful antiseptic leaves your toenails looking healthy again!”

“Morning Paula and very welcome back, mornings haven't been the same. Cure swelling by rubbing Poitín on the swollen area, it might seem like a waste of a good drink but definitely works!” - Mick in Laois

“Morning sweet pea twist a spider's web on your finger if you get a cut and. It stops the bleeding!” - Johnny Portlaoise

(Spider webs apparently make for an excellent natural treatment for healing cuts and scrapes! This is a long-forgotten natural remedy which has been done since ancient times when Greeks and Romans treated wounded soldiers with it to stop bleeding. Thanks, Google!)

“Paula I’m a runner and have discovered the best way to disinfect a broken blister; dab on a few drops of Listerine … a powerful antiseptic!”

“Nothing as bad as the smell of a wet dog. Next time your dog comes in from the rain, simply wipe him down with Bounce or any dryer sheet, instantly making your dog smell springtime fresh!”

“Hi Paula I read recently that the use of a fasting spittle on a wart cures it .......old wives tale!” – WHAT? Saliva produced first thing in the morning, before breakfast can cure warts... mingin.

“Tell me you heard about this Paula? An old woman called Nana Hava, lives in rural Bosnia and Herzegovina, claims to be the only person in the world who heals with their tongue. She uses her tongue to remove pieces of lead, iron, coal, sawdust and glass stuck in people's eyes after sterilising her mouth with alcohol!” – Andy

“Welcome back Sweetpea - if you have bad heartburn liquorice will sort it out - it's what was used before antacids were invented and it works even better. That's why Pernod is classes as a digestif, aids digestion after a big meal!” - Annemarie in Galway

“Morning Paula....as regards old wives tale cures....my neighbour is a farmer and he swears that the spittle of a dog is the best cure for a cut on the head. He once got his sheep-dog to lick a cut on his head and swears by it!” - Sean in Tralee.

“Mix 2 cups of porridge oats and 1 cup of water in a bowl and warm in the microwave for 1 minute, cool slightly, and apply the mixture to your hands for soothing relief from arthritis pain!”

“A pinch of Bread Soda in SMELLY SHOES. As soon as you take them off put in a pinch of soda in each shoe and leave them Next morning no smell!”

“Cut an Irish potato in half. Rub on the wart. Hide the potato where no one can find it”

“Foot cramps at night: Turn your shoes upside down before going to sleep!”

“Fever remedy: Put some of your fingernail clippings in a bag and tie to a live eel. The eel will carry your fever away. (No matter how well this remedy might work, I'm never catching an eel.)”