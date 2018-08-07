Holidays are great but I always, without fail, get bitten alive by mosquito bites. They love me! Currently sporting a bite ON MY FACE and an old wives tale I read told me to apply a cold tea bag to get rid of it. Nope, fail.

Old wives remedies: do they work? Well, it depends on what it is and who is using them. Have a read:

“Honey cures a scratchy throat – it doesn’t! But it might soothe it.”

“Peppermint Tea soothes an upset tummy – some people swear by it. However the last thing I want when I have a sore tummy is anything other than water.”

“Vicks vapour rub on a mosquito bite....takes the itch out of it!”

“Starve a fever, feed a cold. This works!”

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away – this works! Apples are full of antioxidants but make sure you don’t peel the apple because so much goodness is in the skin. Give it a wash and off you go!”

“Paula, hot red lemonade every 2 hours for a cold, all I take and works a treat!”

“Hi Paula I was in Spain in the summer got a bite and was told to use toothpaste on it and it worked!” - Dave in Dublin

“Paula. Get rid of unsightly toenail fungus by soaking your toes in Listerine mouthwash. The powerful antiseptic leaves your toenails looking healthy again. I made my husband bathe his rotten toes in that before we went on holidays and it worked!”

“Speaking of Listerine – to disinfect a broken blister, dab on a few drops of Listerine, a powerful antiseptic!”

“Not medical but Coca-Cola cure for rust… Forget those expensive rust removers. Just saturate an abrasive sponge with Coca Cola and scrub the rust stain. The phosphoric acid in the coke is what gets the job done!”

“Porridge for fast pain relief….It’s not for breakfast anymore! Mix oats and some water in a bowl and warm in the microwave for 1 minute, cool slightly, and apply the mixture to your hands for soothing relief from arthritis pain or some skin conditions!”

“Holding a spoon to the back of your neck stops a nosebleed!” – it doesn’t