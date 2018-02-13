Or at the local shopping centre...unless you have a right arm like Popeye!

If you wondered what athletes at the Winter Olympics do with their downtime this should help.

This is Swiss Freestyle Skier Fabian Bösch showing us his unusual escalator technique. He posted the incredible feat on his Instagram saying: "After 20 years I still couldn't figure out how these things work! Am I doing it right?"

YEAH, IF YOU'RE A FECKING MANIAC!!

Fair play on strength. Brings a whole new meaning to the term hang-time.