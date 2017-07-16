David Bassett, MD of Orangeworks flew all the way from Slovenia to join The Sunday Business Show this weekend.

Orangeworks, formally known as TeamBuilding are the biggest teambuilding, adventure type business in Ireland and they also own the Bear Grylls franchise here!

The company had an umbrella of successful companies, including Xtreme,ie and Teambuilding,ie but launched their re-branding while picking up an award in Slovenia this weekend.

brand launched, European launch of global innovation game and now number 1 for teambuilding sales in Europe. @OrangeworksIE pic.twitter.com/mW6ggYPIye — David Bassett (@BertBassett) July 14, 2017

David spoke to Conall about what the re-branding meant for the company and also how they are now expanding to the UK and even Australia.

The company is Ireland’s largest outdoor adventure and team building company, with a vast portfolio of events and activities that focuses on business objectives like team development, leadership, motivation, decision-making, empowerment and innovative thinking.

To find out more about Orangeworks listen back to the podcast and check out their website on: https://www.orangeworks.ie/

Orangeworks Film from Orangeworks on Vimeo.