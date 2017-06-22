This incredible 4-piece Dublin band are made up of David Anthony, Luke Reilly, Rob Summons and Conor Andrew Wynne.

Heard of them before? Of course you have! They're incredible. Most recently you may have caught them supporting non other than Guns N' Roses at Slane.

They released their brand new single 'React' just as they announced their debut album 'OK' is coming at the end of September. According to the band, the single is a comment on the dramatic shift to right-wing extremism we've seen in politics this last year, specifically directed at the bozo in the White House”.

They've also announced a huge Europe tour coming up later this year.