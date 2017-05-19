"Number 1 tell us your name and where ya come from"

Here's some great news for your Friday, if you are a fan of Blind Date (and let's be honest, who isn't!!) A new series of it is coming to TV3 this Autumn with our very own Al Porter as the mischievous matchmaker. YUUUSS!

You just know it's going to be a great watch.

On becoming the host of the matchmaking show Al said:

"I remember watching shows like Blind Date with Cilla as my Mam ironed and my Nana laughed and it doing just that - cheering us all up! Most fun for me, is like my Panto and radio work, Blind Date on TV3 will be broad fun, family entertainment! ...Now, to practice saying "what's your name, where do you come from?!"

TV3 are looking for contestants and are calling on all the single men and women in Ireland looking for love to apply.

If you think you can tell a charmer from a chancer, take a shot at romance and apply on www.tv3.ie/blinddate.