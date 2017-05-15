Pasta, risotto or Thai Green curry are among the most popular international dishes for Irish foodies, a new survey by A Taste of Dublin shows. I know it’s Monday and it’s time to “be good” again, but did the listeners of the Early Breakfast agree with this survey? What would they normally go for when they’re being bold?

WARNING: reading this may give you improper thoughts about a Monday dinner...sorry.

“ Hi P. Does Dominoes count as Italian?” – Chris. – nope, it’s about as Italian as guacamole

“Paula, is a pizza not an Italian take away?” – depends – is it from a wood-fired pizzeria? Is there real buffalo mozzarella on top? Is it served by Luigi/Giuseppe/Carlo?

“Paula we have had the same take away every Sunday night for the past I’d say 10 years. Chinese. Last week we decided to change and get an Indian (I know, we’re mad in our house!) and it was so delicious we will now do that for the next 10 years. Sag aloo, naan bread...what’s not to love?!” – Daire

“Paula we live in rural Cork – no deliveries for us! We have to drive 20 minutes for a collection and by the time we get home it’s cold. We either cook at home or go out to eat and Italian would be our choice. Garlic and butter on everything!”

“Paula chipper is the best takeaway. That salty, vinegary smell out of a fresh bag of chips!” – I can literally smell it

“Hi Paula. I was in Perth back in March. I had Baramundi and chips. Only gorgeous! Best fish I ever had!- Tommy from Freshford

“Paula I like Italian too and our local delivers – I can never understand how my girlfriend can order a Caesar salad though. Take away should be dirty, no?” - ...not all salads are healthy!

“Paula we had a McDonalds on Friday for the first time in around a year. It was magnificent.” - Sarah

“Sushi is our favourite. So delish!” – No. No no no no NOOOO!!

“Paula have you ever tried chopped? The healthy food company. It’s really nice!”

“Paula we live in Longford but any time we go up to the big smoke we have to get Camile Thai (specifically the one in Phibsboro – the food is to die for.” – agreed

“Nasi Goreng with Prawns...or Daviola Pizza.” Galway Tim

“Hi Paula, the best take a way is Lennox’s chipper in Barrack Street in Cork. The fish and chips are yum. The queue is about a half km long but we never mind waiting!” – yes! A breast and a bun and a cheese and onion pie!

@sweetpmac Has to be a chicken burger with chips from @SupermacsIRE in Heuston station! Amazing! #ilovechickenburgers — Sarah Morris (@sazzybm) May 15, 2017

I've a food hangover @sweetpmac eldest communion on sat, step away from the leftovers #glutton — Joe O'Neill (@stratfordno1) May 15, 2017

It's a long way til Friday, isn't it?