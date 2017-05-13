Hector is some man for one man, it must be said.

If he's not trekkin' around the wilds of Ireland meeting the locals, appearing on the telly presenting a documentary or spotted out in his hometown of Naaaaavan - you might just find him on Today FM, Sunday from 4pm.

Hector's been a busy little fella in recent weeks, so we decided to fill you in on some of the best bits.

He's been 'Ruling the Roost'

He's been presenting one of the wackiest online gameshows we've ever seen! It's Moy Park's 'Rule the Roost', presented with Mairead Ronan, formerly of this Parish.

Each week, they take a family and pit them against each other as they tackle a different challenge - that could be an obstacle course, a quiz, wacky karaoke or in this week's case - it could be trying to decipher between Hector's, eh, energetic dance-moves (while he rides a giant chicken - yup)! ;)

You can check out all of the Hector-fronted episodes here.

Our favourite is the funky chicken, of course!

Learn to dance Naaaaavan-Style

This isn't his first rodeo or indeed, the first time he's flounced about for our viewing pleasure. Not long ago, Hector showed us the secret to dancing 'Navan-Style'!

Bessie Mates with Ed Sheeran

To top all this, Hector's been spotted (a cool 35,707,724 times) out and about drinking pints of plain with Ed Sheeran and Tommy Tiernan.

Apparently for the video, Ed Sheeran's team wouldn't tell Hector and Tommy who it was for. They finally managed to get the info outta them and decided they'd give it a whack over a cup of tea in Tommy's house.

They originally wanted the two lads to be fighting in the toilet of the pub, but they decided that wouldn't be all that true-to-life and suggested turning the jacks in to a wee snug. The director succumbed and we think it worked out much better.

Here is some behind the scenes video from the shoot:

Hector gave us the full run down of the whole thing: from getting the call, to figuring out who it was, the cup of tea with Tommy and drinking with Ed - have a listen below:

Check out the final edit below of Galway Girl & make sure you tune into Hector's Sunday Sitting Room every Sunday afternoon from 4-7pm.

This article was brought to you by Moypark Chicken.