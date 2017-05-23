What more could you ask for than a cracking beat and vocals from the king?

Just past 5 million listens on Spotify, P.Y.T is set to be the song of the summer.

And, because taking over Spotify wasn't enough, John Gibbons has just been announced as Justin Bieber's support act when he comes to Dublin's RDS in November.

IRISH BELIEBERS!☘️@djjohngibbons will be a supporting act for Justin at the RDS! #PurposeTourDublin 🇨🇮 — PurposeTourDublin (@TeamBieberIRE) May 22, 2017

You can stream the track on Spotify and to keep up to date everything John has coming up, head over to his Twitter.