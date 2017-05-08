"I'm a sucker for a great bass line."

When Rory O'Neill -- aka Panti Bliss -- arrived into studio for Songs in the Key of Life, he wasn't taking any prisoners with his song choices. Ireland's best known drag performer (as well as a role model and spokesperson for human rights), turns out to have pretty brilliant taste in music. Rory offered up a fantastic selection of dance, soul and pop classics, with Bronski Beat and Queen kicking off proceedings.

Along the way, Rory chatted about his experience of having become an international name over the past few years, and how he has developed from his younger years to his present day self. Where once he was an unsure gay young man from Ballinrobe, in the 2015 Queen of Ireland documentary made by Conor Horgan, Rory returned home and walked through the streets in his Panti Bliss attire. "It was terrifying and weird but also brilliant," Rory said. "It shows you how much Ireland has changed."

Are the people of Ballinrobe proud of him? They are, but there's a catch, according to Rory. "They're just really proud if anyone gets their name into the paper," he laughed. "They'd be just as proud if I became a serial killer."

Rory has some shows coming up soon -- he'll be taking part in Riot at Vicar Street in July -- and he spoke about that, and also about his work helping with Aids-related charities. "Most people think that HIV is something that's outside of their world," he said. "You all know someone living with HIV, b ut most people don't feel they can be open about it. I wish we could be in a situation where people feel they could be open about it. Because then everyone would realise that it's in their world. I want people to know that treatments have so advanced from the scary old days. I've been living with HIV for 20 years and I'm as annoying as I ever was."

Listen to the show in full below.

Rory O'Neill's Playlist

1. Bronski Beat 'Small-town Boy'

2. Queen 'Another One Bites the Dust'

3. Madonna 'Borderline'

4. Wham! 'Wham Rap'

5. George Benson 'Gimme the Night'

6. Dolly Parton 'Little Sparrow'

7. Bobbie Gentry 'Ode to Billie Joe'

8. Michael Jackson 'Off the Wall'

9. Stevie Wonder 'Do I do'

10. Eternal 'I Wanna Be the Only One'

11. Lucy Pearl 'Don't Mess with My Man'