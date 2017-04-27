Today on Early Breakfast, we exposed the Lie Of The Land because apparently, nearly 4 in 10 of us have lied to our partners within the last week.

Now, they don't have to be big lies - sometimes a little lie is necessary, isn't it? Eh? Eh? Ha?

Yes, is the answer to this question...but I had to omit some of the names on the below LIES from the listeners!

I told a lad in work yesterday I wasn’t going home after work so he’d have to find his own way home. I was going the same way but he’s such a pain I couldn’t listen to him – Anonymous – I feel ya!

Told a few American women in a bar one night that I won an All Ireland hurling medal with Leitrim. That's two lies - LEITRIM?? and I couldn't hit snow off a rope - Paul in Dublin - couldn't hit snow off a rope? Well that's genius!

I DEFINITELY changed our 2 year old nappy last! Darce – watching parents argue whose job it is to change a nappy is always fun (for everyone else!)

Good morning Paula. I told a lie to my hubby yesterday – I said that I forgot my wallet because I didn't want to have to stop at the local Centra and pick up a bottle of gas. I picked up a top in Penneys though! Kathryn

Wished my boss luck yesterday...I wish him anything but. He’s an asshole. – Anonymous

It was great to meet you, let’s go for a coffee again! I’ll text you!

Hi Paula I have one of those faces that shows everything so I can't lie. When I'm face-to-face, my face contorts and I look like I'm in pain. Little white lies via text I can do - the other half sent me a message yesterday saying he was buying something on Amazon I simply replied "grand" Laineymoo. – it wasn’t grand was it? That’s almost as bad as “fine”

Hi Paula I told herself I was going for a quiet one, knowing it wouldn't be, Tommy T. - it's never just one is it? But if you really want to fool someone, you could precede this sentence with "I don't even FEEL like going out to be honest"

Good morning Sweet P.

When asked casually by anyone how are you?

My reply recently is I'm living the dream. Sometimes this is not the truth

Had a day off work this week and did not tell my wife. I let her make my lunch the night before, and got up as normal . I went for breakfast and let her go to work - then I came home and went back to bed. I got up at 3 o'clock and went out, let her come home - and then told her I finished early today. Am I going to hell? - I feel like this entire text is a lie in itself. It's TOO well-thought out. Amateur!

Good morning Sweet Pea - just like yourself I don't have to look back that far to recount my last lie. In fact just yesterday I had a day off, and herself left me a load of jobs to do around the house. But unfortunately for me, our 2 year old daughter “just wouldn’t settle”. #Netflix #Lie



Morning Paula, last night my wife asked me if I had some cash on me to pay the child minder as I was getting a pay rise. I said no, I didn't get it yet. But I did and the money is hidden in my sock drawer with loads more. I just love saving money. Colin – tightarse!

I told my wife that her ass didn't look big in her clothes yesterday. It did. Ken – luckily big bums are en vogue so I bet she wouldn’t have minded