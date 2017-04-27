Pants On Fire
Today on Early Breakfast, we exposed the Lie Of The Land because apparently, nearly 4 in 10 of us have lied to our partners within the last week.
Now, they don't have to be big lies - sometimes a little lie is necessary, isn't it? Eh? Eh? Ha?
Yes, is the answer to this question...but I had to omit some of the names on the below LIES from the listeners!
- I told a lad in work yesterday I wasn’t going home after work so he’d have to find his own way home. I was going the same way but he’s such a pain I couldn’t listen to him – Anonymous – I feel ya!
- Told a few American women in a bar one night that I won an All Ireland hurling medal with Leitrim. That's two lies - LEITRIM?? and I couldn't hit snow off a rope - Paul in Dublin - couldn't hit snow off a rope? Well that's genius!
- I DEFINITELY changed our 2 year old nappy last! Darce – watching parents argue whose job it is to change a nappy is always fun (for everyone else!)
- Good morning Paula. I told a lie to my hubby yesterday – I said that I forgot my wallet because I didn't want to have to stop at the local Centra and pick up a bottle of gas. I picked up a top in Penneys though! Kathryn
- Wished my boss luck yesterday...I wish him anything but. He’s an asshole. – Anonymous
- It was great to meet you, let’s go for a coffee again! I’ll text you!
- Hi Paula I have one of those faces that shows everything so I can't lie. When I'm face-to-face, my face contorts and I look like I'm in pain. Little white lies via text I can do - the other half sent me a message yesterday saying he was buying something on Amazon I simply replied "grand" Laineymoo. – it wasn’t grand was it? That’s almost as bad as “fine”
- Hi Paula I told herself I was going for a quiet one, knowing it wouldn't be, Tommy T. - it's never just one is it? But if you really want to fool someone, you could precede this sentence with "I don't even FEEL like going out to be honest"
- Good morning Sweet P.
When asked casually by anyone how are you?
My reply recently is I'm living the dream. Sometimes this is not the truth
- Had a day off work this week and did not tell my wife. I let her make my lunch the night before, and got up as normal . I went for breakfast and let her go to work - then I came home and went back to bed. I got up at 3 o'clock and went out, let her come home - and then told her I finished early today. Am I going to hell? - I feel like this entire text is a lie in itself. It's TOO well-thought out. Amateur!
- Good morning Sweet Pea - just like yourself I don't have to look back that far to recount my last lie. In fact just yesterday I had a day off, and herself left me a load of jobs to do around the house. But unfortunately for me, our 2 year old daughter “just wouldn’t settle”. #Netflix #Lie
- Morning Paula, last night my wife asked me if I had some cash on me to pay the child minder as I was getting a pay rise. I said no, I didn't get it yet. But I did and the money is hidden in my sock drawer with loads more. I just love saving money. Colin – tightarse!
- I told my wife that her ass didn't look big in her clothes yesterday. It did. Ken – luckily big bums are en vogue so I bet she wouldn’t have minded
- Go Away Outta That.
YOU'RE only being cute and building up a stock of lies, excuses and ideas for use in the future.
Forward Relationship Planning Maybe......Bernard, Cork – Bernard, get out of my brain!