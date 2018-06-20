Not everything your parents told you was a lie - you might get a cold from sitting on a concrete step and carrots can make you see better. We decided to debunk some of the myths told to us... and you may be surprised some are true.

“Apple seeds contain a poison cyanide that if enough are eaten can cause death!” -

TRUE! Apple seeds do contain a small amount of cyanide, which is a lethal poison, but you are protected from the toxin by the hard seed coating. If you eat whole apple seeds, they pass through your digestive system relatively untouched. If you chew them, however, it's curtains for you.

"If you swallow apple seeds, an apple tree will grow in your stomach"

FALSE. However, if you chew them, that'll be the least of your worries (see above)

“My mother and father used to tell us that if you were making faces at someone and got a fright then your face would stay that way all the time and guess what? I've already used that one on my daughter.”

FALSE! Although the same lie can be applied to children talking in silly voices in order to get them to quit it.

“In the early 1970s to get me to get to bed early my father used to tell me that he had to take the back off the television to clean out the dead cowboys and Indians and didn't want me to see them!”

FALSE! But very cute

“If you chew your hair you’ll swallow it and it will wrap around your heart and you’ll die!”

FALSE! But don’t chew hair, coz, ew.

“Chewing on your hair will make hair start growing on your tongue.”

FALSE! But don’t chew hair because, as above, ew.

“Coca-Cola and all Coke products are what they use to clean car engines”

FALSE! But drink milk or water instead, it’s better for you.

“Dandelions make you wet the bed”

FALSE! So pick away at the PissyBeds

“If you sat on the footpath when it started getting chilly, you’d get a cold in your kidneys”

TRUE! Sitting on a concrete step will give you a cold in your bum. Put a coat down or find a chair.

“If I went to bed with wet hair I could die (I still won’t do it)”

FALSE! You won’t die but how uncomfortable is wet hair on a pillow? Give it a blast with the dryer.

“If you sat too close to the TV you’d get square eyes!”

FALSE! Although sitting too close to the TV may give you a headache, it won’t cause any long-term damage.

“My nana used to tell us that if we didn’t stop crying our eyes would fall out!”

FALSE! Although kudos to nana for the no-nonsense approach to whingeing

“If you don’t stop it, the policeman will come & lock you up”

TRUE – probably not as a young child but crime doesn’t pay and if you’re being illegal you might get caught.

“Eating carrots gave you great eyesight!”

TRUE! Carrots are high in Vitamin A which is essential for good vision! Also, you’ve never seen a rabbit wearing glasses have you? Eh? Eh? Ha?

“My parents used to say that if you picked your nose your head would cave in!”

TRUE! Don’t pick your nose. You may be on your own in your car in traffic but we can still see you.

“The dog now lives on a farm and we will never be able to go see him…….”

TRUE. The farmer is just really, really private and doesn’t like visitors.