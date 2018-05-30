We all love a good Snapchat filter, don't we? What's a selfie without a floral crown or contoured cheekbones?

That said, it seems as though people are now replicating the effects of these Snapchat filters in real life.

In other news. I went to the dermatologist today to zap a pimple and I heard a girl tell the doctor she wanted to get plastic surgery to look exactly like her Snapchat filter selfies. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) May 30, 2018

The BBC and The Huffington Post have both reported a growing number of people seeking plastic surgery, are showing plastic surgeons filtered selfies to illustrate what they want to look like.

This phenomenon has been dubbed 'Snapchat Dysmorphia' and it's on the rise.