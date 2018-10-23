According to Teresa May, 95% of the Brexit deal is done. The past couple of weeks have been a turbulent time for the UK as they prepare to leave the European Union. Protests have been taking place up and down Britain, with people voicing their concerns over the controversial result of the 2016 referendum.

However, it seems one protester has taken it too far. A photo from a recent protest has been doing the rounds and it has angered a large group of people - Spice Girls fans.

This poster, spotted at a march, compares Geri leaving the Spice Girls to Britain leaving the EU - pretty similar situations really. But Twitter users were outraged at the complete and utter disrespect shown for Geri Halliwell. Sure, on the surface, one might think Geri only really had one song, "It's Raining Men", but her loyal fanbase were quick to rush to her defence.

If I see that Brexit sign slagging off Geri Halliwell's solo career again I s2g. Look At Me! Mi Chico Latino! Bag It Up! Have some respect. — American Werewolf In Harry Harris (@CmonHarris) October 21, 2018

Geri Halliwell is the most successful solo spice and her leaving effectively shuttered The Spice Girls indefinitely. That’s not an overestimation, if anything she underestimated her power. https://t.co/dzFbU4XO6b — Congolesa Rice (@judeinlondon2) October 20, 2018

Geri Halliwell had three solo albums, two made the Top 10 and one is multi-platinum, and she had eight consecutive Top 10 singles, four of which were number 1.



So that plaquard that's floating around is absolute bullshit. pic.twitter.com/smrcvK0k72 — perty_maBOO! 👻 (@perty_maroo) October 21, 2018

Do you know who really overestimated their viability as a solo artist? Jack White and Noel Gallagher, not a top ten single between them. It’s interesting that people use Geri as a touch point. Perhaps it’s her CULTURAL IMPACT that makes her the go-to person to reference? — Matt (@MattW1984) October 21, 2018

I mean we understand that she was an icon in her own right, but was the complete and utter outrage necessary? Let's all just calm down and listen to Geri do what she does best.