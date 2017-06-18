Greg Fry, Social Media Trainer and Founder of Content Plan joined Conall on this weeks Sunday Business Show to give his top tips on how businesses can use the power of the increasingly popular app, Snapchat.

Snapchat recently had a major announcement regarding its ad manager and Certified Partners program, which could have a massive impact on businesses and advertisers.

The app's latest tool Snap Publisher will let advertisers create fullscreen video ads in under two minutes with nothing but a web browser.

Greg is an International Social Media trainer delivering regular LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google+ and other networks and had plenty of advice for how start-ups and other SME's could use the likes of snapchat to boost their businesses.

You can find out more of Greg's advice or get in touch with him via his website: http://contentplan.co/